East Ridge's Wangensteen leads area at state

Competing at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, Wangensteen finished 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:06.52. She swam a 1:06.77 in the prelims Friday, then bettered that time in the finals.

Woodbury sophomore Gabby Vitela finished 15th in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:11.83.

Park senior Kylie Doty just missed advancing to the diving semi-finals. Doty finished 21st of 32 divers in the first round of 1-meter diving with a score of 141.28 in Thursday's preliminary round. Only the top 20 divers advanced to the semifinals.

East Ridge junior Callie Kunz came in with the third fastest time in the 500 freestyle, and also qualified in the 200 freestyle. But Kunz was a late scratch in the preliminaries and was unable to swim in the state meet, said East Ridge head coach Kathy Madden.

Edina easily won its 15th team championship, scoring 382.5 points to 281.5 for running up Minnetonka. Rosemount was fourth with 132 points.