This time, the offense sputtered with chances to score points, going 0-for-5 when the ball was within 20 yards of the Cretin-Derham Hall end zone.

“We’ve got a team with some ability, but we’ve got to put it together and we’ve got to finish,” head coach Andy Hill said.

Woodbury's 27 points included two touchdowns scored by the defense. Kaiser Sund returned an intercepted pass 26 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Lance Siggens returned a fumble seven yards to the Cretin-Derham Hall end zone.

Defensive end David Alston also made a one-handed grab on an interception in Cretin-Derham Hall territory. The field position helped set up a short touchdown run by Drew Pearson.

“We work on that every day, all week,” Alston said. “We pride ourselves on forcing turnovers and scoring points, so it’s nice to see when it comes together on a Friday."

Zach Ames also caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter from quarterback Ryan Christensen.

However, the 27 points were not enough with Cretin-Derham Hall's offense using big plays to move the ball. Quarterback Danny Callahan threw three touchdown passes, two of which went to Jaylen Newton.

It was an up-and-down night for the defense that created turnovers but allowed big passes.

“Credit them, they found our weakness,” Hill said. “We didn’t respond well enough to stop it.”

The Royals’ will hit the road next week to face Blaine as they try to get the season’s first win. The Bengals are 1-2 after losing 14-7 to Osseo on Friday, and their lone victory came 53-28 against Stillwater in the season opener.

“Losing is always disappointing no matter how it happens,” Alston said. “But we know that if we make a play here and there, we’re really close to being 3-0. We’ve just got to come together and focus on the details and put an entire game together, instead of just spurts of good play.”