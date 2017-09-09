Football: Walk-off touchdown gives Royals another close loss

Farmington shut down Woodbury’s final drive of the game in last week’s season opening 22-20 loss at WHS. But Pearson’s touchdown gave the Royals a 22-19 lead with 35 seconds left and Roseville's offense starting deep in its own territory.

But that’s when the Raiders' offense took over. The Raiders marched down the field, setting up a sweeping 2-yard touchdown run for Jaeveon Mottley as time expired for a 25-22 win.

“Give them credit, they made plays when they needed to,” head coach Andy Hill said. “We did, right up until 35 seconds.”

The Royals defense helped slow a Roseville offense that scored 34 points in a week one victory over Anoka on Aug. 31. Jenaro Wathum-Ocama stopped two drives with two intercepted passes in the first half.

“Our coach teaches us that if the ball’s in the air, it’s our ball,” Ocama said.

The Royals struggled to get its offense going early, needing almost the entire first quarter to get a first down. But the offense was able to spark a comeback after trailing 13-0 in the third quarter. Ray'sean Treadwell caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter, and Andrew Kraemer also scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Pearson’s touchdown pass gave Woodbury a 22-19 lead with less than one minute remaining.

Hill said the offense grew stronger as they adjusted the game plan in the second half.

“We kind of had to figure out what we can run,” Hill said.

It has been a tough start to the season schedule with back-to-back losses of three points or less. But the Royals have also found things to build on two games into the season.

“I was proud of our guys in the way we responded,” Hill said. “The defense played well most of the night. They just got us there at the end.”

Woodbury will next play Cretin-Derham Hall at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at home.