Meyer, who was driving back from the Eagan outlet mall with teammates Bradlee Felton and Ronnie Sweeny, got the call from scout Mark Wilson letting him know the team drafted him in the 34th round of the MLB draft.

“I didn’t even know what to say,” said Meyer, who became the first Woodbury High School player ever to be drafted by an MLB team. “It was crazy.”

MLB scouts have made appearances at Woodbury baseball games throughout the spring to see Meyer pitch firsthand. While the senior pitcher and shortstop was aware of the scouts, he tried not to focus on his potential draft status.

“I’ve been just trying to get wins and have fun with the team,” Meyer said. “Whatever happens, happens.”

Wilson texted Woodbury head coach Kevin McDermott earlier that night asking if Meyer was going to pitch in Woodbury's state quarterfinals baseball game against Champlin Park on June 15. McDermott answered yes, then offered his own draft advice.

“I said, 'He’s got to be about the top guy left on your draft board, doesn’t he?’ And I gave him a little smiley face,” McDermott recalled. "Two hours later, the Twins scout Mark Wilson texted me back and said we picked Max in the 34th round."

Being drafted by the Twins is the latest baseball milestone Meyer has reached in the past year after committing to the University of Minnesota baseball team in July of 2016. He is also a finalist for this spring’s Minnesota Mr. Baseball Award. On June 15, he pitched a complete game in Woodbury's 4-1 win over Champlin Park in the state quarterfinals.

McDermott said his success could be a lesson for young baseball players who hope to have success in the sport.

“It’s just a credit to how hard he has worked,” McDermott said. “He was not a lot different than the freshman we have out here right now, and some of the freshman in our program, where he was at that age. The kid just knows how to compete. He has earned everything through hard work.”

Meyer still plans on playing at the University of Minnesota next fall. But now he will have experience of being drafted to look back on for motivation.

“That’s one of the best feelings ever,” Meyer said. “Hearing it from the Twins scout, too. Being called, it’s just crazy. Whenever I think about it, I will just smile.”