Football: Woodbury native heads to NFL regional combine

Reed's goal is clear: He hopes to gain the attention of NFL scouts.

"It's something I've been wanting to do my entire life," Reed said. "Going to the NFL has been my dream since I was young. Now is the time to give it a shot."

The regional combine will include tests in the short shuttle, 40-yard dash, vertical jump and the standing broad jump. Reed will also go through a series of wide receiver drills.

St. Thomas quarterback Alex Fenske and defensive lineman Anthony King-Foreman will also be at Winter Park for the regional combine on Saturday.

The regional combine is limited to players who played college football during the 2016 season and have no remaining eligibility.

Reed previously ran track as a sprinter with St. Thomas but decided to spend more time this year focusing on the combine. He prepared for the draft with the help of Twin Cities trainer Bill Welle, the operator of Wellefast Elite Sports Training.

The training is similar to offseason football work but with a focus on the combine.

"It's more oriented toward the combine drills themselves," Reed said.

Reed is ready to get back onto the field and participate in football activities. It has been several months since his last game as a senior, which was St. Thomas' 34-31 loss to UW-Oshkosh in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.

"I'm excited," Reed said. "This is kind of the first competition I've done since football. I'm just really excited to see where I'm at."