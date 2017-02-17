Boys' Basketball: Woodbury builds on five-game win streak

"We played excellent the first half," Getzlaff said. "Defensively, we were terrific. Probably our best defensive half of the year. We got after them a little bit with some pressure. We did a good job on the defensive glass, and we were able to get out in transition."

Woodbury pushed the lead to about 25 points in the second half, but Mounds View made a furious rally to cut the deficit back to six points. Getzlaff said the Royals did not have a strong half shooting the ball, but they did enough at the free-throw line to win the SEC game.

"Late in the game we made a bunch of free throws to seal the win," Getzlaff said. "I think we were 16-for-18 from the free-throw line."

Ike Thilgen scored 22 points to lead the Woodbury offense. Michael Jones finished with 19 points with Jake West scoring 15.

The win improved the Royals to a 10-1 record in Suburban East Conference games.

The Royals are looking forward to playing two home games this week as Park was set to visit Tuesday and Stillwater is on the schedule for Friday. The Royals will also make a trip out of town Saturday afternoon to face Class 4A's No. 6-ranked team, Hopkins.

Woodbury has not played a home game since defeating White Bear Lake 81-52, Jan. 31, so Getzlaff said this week would be a treat. In the final seven games of the regular season, the Royals will only have to play two road games against Hopkins Saturday and East Ridge, Feb. 21.

"We only have to leave the city one time until the playoffs start," he said. "It's going to be great to get in front of our home crowd and not get on a bus and go to a road game."