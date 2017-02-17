Swimming and Diving: Royals drop dual with Mounds View

Freestyle swimmer Eric Sortland took first place in two events for the Royals. Sortland won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.79 seconds and also paced the 100 freestyle field in 49.87 seconds.

Timothy Rizzo won the 500 freestyle with a time of four minutes, 55.74 seconds, and Mark Spannbauer topped the diving event with a score of 226.60.

Woodbury also finished first in both freestyle relay events. The 200 freestyle relay team of Sortland, Lukas Hruby, Tom Hathaway and Rizzo finished first with a time of 1:33.42, and the 400 freestyle squad of Sortland, Hruby, Calvin Sroga and Rizzo crossed the finish line in 3:24.95.

Woodbury lost the dual meet 100-85.

The Royals will next swim in the Class 2A, Section 3 meet next week at the Bluewater Aquatic Center in Apple Valley. The preliminary heats will be held Feb. 22, while the finals are set for Feb. 24. The section diving competition will be held Feb. 23, at Cottage Grove Middle School.