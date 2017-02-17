Alec Wonsmos buried a pass from teammate Kurri Anderson to put Woodbury ahead 1-0 about four minutes into the opening period. Max Meyer was also credited with an assist.

But not much else worked out for the Royals on offense in a 4-1 loss to Roseville at Bielenberg Ice Arena Thursday.

The Royals missed a few opportunities to score goals, but they also outshot Roseville 35-19 and twice clanked shots off the pipe. Raiders goaltender Marshall Murphy stayed strong in goal in stopping 34 Royals shots in the victory.

"We couldn't get by that goalie," Wonsmos said. "There was just no puck luck. We just couldn't find the back of the net."

Woodbury's momentum stalled in the first period as it spent time on the penalty kill after reaching an early 1-0 lead. Woodbury took five penalties in the first period while Roseville took three.

The Royals settled down to take 17 shots in the second period and 15 in the third, but they could not get the offense going. Meanwhile, Roseville's Thomas Rossini scored in the second period, and Kai Benson scored the go-ahead goal at 8:27 of the third. Adam King scored twice in the third, including one on an empty net, to put the game away for Roseville.

Head coach Wes Bolin said the Royals' seven penalties taken Thursday were the most in any game this season. Rossini's second-period goal was scored on the power play.

"When you go to the well that many times on the power play they're going to get one sooner or later," Bolin said. "Even though we did a great job killing as a whole, you still give up the one and now it's anyone's game. They made more plays than we did."

The loss was the third straight for the Royals after dropping games last week to Stillwater and White Bear Lake.

Woodbury will complete the regular season schedule Saturday with a road game against Tartan. Then it will start the Class 2A, Section 4 playoffs next week.

To get back to winning games, Bolin said it will be as simple as the Royals scoring a few more goals and getting confidence back on their side.

"Goal scoring is an energy thing, it creates energy for your team," Bolin said. "When you give up goals, it zaps energy from your team."

Woodbury wrapped up the Suburban East Conference season with an 8-8 record after Thursday's loss. Roseville improved to 4-11-1.