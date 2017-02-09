Wrestling: Royals wrap up SEC schedule

The win means the Royals have completed the regular season with only one loss in the Suburban East Conference this season. Head coach Justin Smith said the highlight of the match was pins from wrestlers in the back of the lineup in five straight classes from 170 to 220. Those pins came from Gavin Bradley, Zane Schaffer, Jesse DeCarlo, Andrew French and Donald Nde.

"We're used to having points out of the big fellows, our seniors, so it was nice to see them step up again," Smith said.

Woodbury wrapped up the quadrangular by defeating Tartan 54-22 and North St. Paul 64-15.

Woodbury also wrestled at the Robbinsdale Armstrong Duals Saturday and finished 2-1 after falling to Class 1A power Goodhue on tiebreaker criteria. The dual finished tied at 34-34, but Goodhue won by the criteria of most matches won.

"We finally were able to stay off our backs down low, but we still didn't get the win," Smith said.

It was the second straight year where a match between Woodbury and Goodhue came down to tie-breaking criteria in the Robbinsdale tournament. Last year, Woodbury defeated Goodhue by criteria.

Austin Braun lost a close 10-6 match to Goodhue's Bailee O'Reily at 160 pounds. Braun, who usually wrestles at 145 pounds, jumped up a few weight classes to face the top-ranked wrestler and try to help the Royals win the match.

"Austin was down two points with a little bit of time left on the clock," Smith said. "He ended up coming up short but wrestled a good match."

Woodbury came back to defeat Delano 43-32 and Rogers 42-31 in duals.

With the regular season now completed, Woodbury will next wrestle in the Class 3A, Section 3 team tournament Feb. 17.

Ninth grade state

The Royals got a glimpse into the future when freshman Cole Smutny ended up placing sixth at the ninth grade state tournament at 170 pounds over the weekend.

In his first year of wrestling, Smutny qualified for state and ended up going 3-2 at the state tournament at Champlin Park High School.

"Not only is he smart, but he's athletic, and he's in the weight room every morning lifting hard," Smith said. "He's one of those kids that sets the example not only for his grade, but any time one of the upperclassmen thinks about taking a day off all they have to do is understand some of those younger guys are pushing to do great things, too."