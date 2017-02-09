Boys' Basketball: Royals keep winning games

Woodbury's record stood at 3-3 after losing to Champlin Park 101-70 in a December game in St. Cloud, but since then it has only lost once to Cretin-Derham Hall Jan. 20.

The Royals have faced some lineup shuffling this season, but head coach Kent Getzlaff credited the players for coming together to play good basketball.

"Every team deals with issues, whether it is injuries, sickness or off the court troubles," Getzlaff said. "Whatever it may be. So our team is no different than anybody else in the fact that we've had some issues. But the kids deserve a ton of credit for how they've just handled every bad thing that's happened like it was no big deal."

Woodbury needed to come back from an early second-half 11-point deficit to defeat Roseville 61-56 on the road Friday. Roseville was keyed in on stopping Woodbury forward Michael Jones, but Getzlaff said the rest of the team stepped up to hit some big shots. Ike Thilgen, Jake West and Nolan Glunz stepped up to help the offense.

"I thought they did a really good job on defense kind of game planning for our attack," Getzlaff said. "But we got a little bit more penetration on offense and got some looks from some other guys besides Jones. Thilgen, West and Glunz, the three of those kids hit some big shots in the second half."

Jones led the Royals with 27 points, and West also finished with 10 points.

Woodbury jumped ahead of White Bear Lake early in an 81-52 victory Jan. 31 at home. The lead grew to 39-21 at halftime.

"We used our pressure defense and got out in transition and got some nice looks to build up a good cushion early on," Getzlaff said. "We kind of stayed there the rest of the game."

Jones scored 21 points to lead Woodbury's offense, and West also scored 13 points.

Woodbury improved to a season record of 14-4 with the two wins and now sits in a first-place tie at 9-1 in the SEC after Cretin-Derham Hall lost to East Ridge last week. The Royals are scheduled to play just one game this week at Mounds View Friday.