Girls' Basketball: Royals lose twice to SEC leaders

Woodbury tried to claw back from a 30-17 deficit at halftime on the road against White Bear Lake before falling by seven points. Solape Amusan scored 16 points to lead the Royals while Rachel Hakes also finished with 15 points.

Woodbury outscored Roseville 25-22 in the second half of Friday's home game, but it was not enough to come back from a 59-45 loss. Hakes scored 21 points to lead Woodbury while Elizabeth Jordahl finished with 10 points.

The Royals came back to defeat St. Paul Central 72-50 at home Saturday. Cecile Kieger led the offense with 21 points, and Ellie Kreibich also scored 20 points.

Woodbury dropped to a record of 11-8 and a Suburban East Conference mark of 6-5 last week. The Royals are scheduled to face Hudson at home Tuesday before hosting Mounds View on Friday.