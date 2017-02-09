Boys' Hockey: Royals keep building win streak

"We played really solid and kind of picked up our confidence," Bolin said about the East Ridge win. "We talked a lot about confidence at that point. That was a big part of it."

Woodbury scored two goals in the third period Thursday to defeat Mounds View 3-1. Alec Wonsmos and Ronnie Sweeny each scored third-period goals to break a 1-1 tie. Sweeny scored twice in the game and goaltender John Conlee made 18 saves.

"They beat us in December," Bolin said about Mounds View. "That was a tough game. We won it in the third period, and that was really helpful as we went into Saturday's game."

Woodbury needed another third-period effort to defeat Forest Lake 4-2 in a home game Saturday. The Royals led in shots 41-13, but it took until the final minute of the third period to get the win. The game was tied 2-2 until Sweeny scored a power-play goal to break the tie at 16:18 of the third period. Ben Wahlin also scored at 16:34 of the third.

"We got the lead again in the third period, but gave it up and had to get the lead back again," Bolin said. "We just executed really well in the last minute."

Sweeny scored two goals in the game, and Jim Heron also netted a goal early in the third period.

The power play has been a strength for the Royals this season. The unit has scored goals on 33 percent of its chances. Bolin said the Royals have talented seniors on both power-play units who can work together.

"We've got talented guys that play together as a unit," he said. "We have a primary group that we send out, but our second group has also scored some goals, too. There's no huge drop off when you go from one group to the next."

Woodbury improved to 14-7 with the wins and 8-5 against SEC teams. The Royals are scheduled to play White Bear Lake on Thursday and Stillwater on Saturday in two road games this week.