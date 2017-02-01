Royals notch another win

"The girls have been playing great hockey," Lepper said after the Royals fell 4-0 to White Bear Lake, suffered a 1-0 overtime loss to South St. Paul, and crushed the St. Paul Blades 8-3.

While the Royals' 3-19 overall record is less than impressive, it doesn't tell the whole story, Lepper said.

Against the Bears, Woodbury was hanging in there, Lepper said, until a couple of power-play goals separated the teams a little bit.

The South St. Paul game was a defensive battle, an extremely physical game.

The Royals thrived against the state's top goal scorer, on the Blades. Shannon Motzko, Isabel Chmielewski and Lexie Decker played her tough, allowing only two goals to sneak by them. "They didn't do much without her," Lepper said.

Woodbury won on the back of Amy Haslerud's four goals.

"We've played good, consistent hockey," Lepper said. "We're in the games in the third period."

They are playing close games, and the young team, made up of primarily sophomores and younger players, has held opposing teams to 52 fewer goals than opposing teams scored last season.

They work hard, are coachable and like to have fun, Lepper said. "There's a strong outlook for the future."

The Royals played Forest Lake on Jan. 31, and will face Stillwater on Thursday and Park on Saturday to end their regular season.

Senior night will honor Motzko, Haslerud and Taylor Aubin.

"They are the leaders," Lepper said. "We've got a really good group of girls. It's hard to keep a young team together. Other girls look up to them, respond to them. They care about the program and they put their heart into the program."

Losses could wear on a player with the senior season winding down, Lepper said, but he's witnessing the contrary.

"These kids are getting stronger," he said. "They're not packing it in. They're showing kids how to finish their high school careers. They don't give up.

"What they do with everybody, it's priceless."