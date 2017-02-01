Boys' Basketball: Jones keeps ahead in tight Royals wins

"Jones was great all game," Royals coach Kent Getzlaff said. "(He) shot it well, got to the basket and scored and was clutch form the free-throw line. He's playing at a high level right now."

Jones, the team's leading scorer with 24.9 points per game, put up a game-high 26 points a few days later when the Royals edged Forest Lake 85-82. With Friday's win, Woodbury (12-4, 7-1 Suburban East Conference) stayed within a game of first-place Cretin-Derham Hall (11-4, 8-0 SEC).

It didn't come easy for the Royals after building a 51-36 lead in the first half. Their lead barely held as the Rangers outscored the Royals 46-34 in the second half.

"We struggled defensively in the second half, but we shot it very well from the free-throw line to save the win," Getzlaff said.

Jake West, Ike Thilgen and Noah Glunz all scored in double figures for the Royals in addition to Jones' 26. West posted 21, Thilgen added 13 and Glunz chipped in 10.

Getzlaff said his team was "able to get good shots" and "shot well from outside."

Thilgen also buried a big 3-pointer earlier in the week in overtime against Edina. It gave the Royals a five-point lead. Thilgen had 17 points.

Woodbury outscored Edina 14-5 in the extra period as West iced the game with a 6-6 performance at the free-throw line. West finished with 20 points.

While Woodbury had a 41-37 halftime lead, but the Hornets jumped ahead big in the second half.

"Once we got down 11, our defense and rebounding go us back in the game, and we hit some key threes late to tie it up," Getzlaff said. "Once tied, we had a great defensive possession to force OT."

It also gave the Royals a chance to bounce back from an 89-73 loss Jan. 20, to CDH which ended a seven-game winning streak. Woodbury and CDH meet again Feb. 24.

This week, Woodbury hosted White Bear Lake (3-13, 1-6 SEC) on Tuesday. The Royals visit Roseville (5-12, 4-4 SEC) at 7 p.m. Friday. Last time they met, Jan. 3, the Royals beat the Roseville 70-60.

"It's always tough to win on the road, so Friday at Roseville is a big game," Getzlaff said.