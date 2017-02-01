A rarity for Woodbury: Back-to-back losses

Woodbury lost to Hastings 45-12 and then, in what coach Justin Smith called a "slip up," the Royals lost to Minnetonka 45-36, before beating Minneapolis Roosevelt 70-9. They were 1-2 on the day at Bloomington Kennedy.

Smith didn't mean any disrespect to Minnetonka, a team that wrestled well and deserved to win, he said. With two of Woodbury's best wrestlers, Cole West and Austin Braun, on the sideline due to the high school league's cap on number of matches, some other wrestlers in the lineup didn't step up and win.

When it was Roosevelt's turn against Woodbury, the Royals let loose and won big.

"There were some frustrations building up," Smith said.

The coaches just walked away from the huddle after the second loss and allowed the captains to lay into the rest of the team. Smith heard some raised voices from the likes of good leaders Braun, Gavin Bradley, Andrew French and Brad Murphy.

Woodbury got pinned six times in the Minnetonka match, which came down to the heavyweight matchup.

Max Fink was winning, but he stopped moving, got tossed and pinned. Smith said the match wasn't on Fink's shoulders.

"Obviously, it should have never come down to that," Smith said. "But he's the closer. He's been accepting of that responsibility, and he enjoys that responsibility."

Coaches picked up good information from Hastings during the first loss of the day. While the match was lopsided and beating the anticipated No. 1 team going into sections will be a "big hill to climb," Smith said the coaches have a plan in place and that everyone will have to buy in for it to work.

"Win or lose, it'll give us a blueprint," Smith said.

Bright spots in a difficult day were Jack Ryan's first-career win, against Roosevelt, and Brock Rinehart's three-win day.

Braun notched the 150th win in his five-year varsity wrestling career. It came against Hastings, against an opponent he knows and controlled from the start. A major decision would've helped the team, though, Smith said.

Smith urged his team to "not be comfortable" with just winning. He's asking them to score bonus points on the mat.

Woodbury faces White Bear Lake, North St. Paul and Tartan on Friday, and Smith said the Royals want to "leave no doubt" which is the best team in the matches.

Three dual matches are ahead for the team, as well, Saturday at Armstrong.

Also on Saturday, Cole Smutny (170 pounds) will compete at ninth-grade state. He finished in second place Jan. 28, to qualify for the Feb. 4 event.