    Swimming and Diving: Royals go 1-1 in SEC meets

    By Blaze Fugina on Jan 18, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.

    The Woodbury boys’ swimming and diving team went 1-1 in Suburban East Conference duals last week.

    The Royals defeated Roseville, 114-72, at home Jan. 10, but lost a dual at Stillwater, 104-74, Thursday.

    Timothy Rizzo and Calvin Sroga each won multiple events in the dual against Roseville. Rizzo finished first in the varsity 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 50.53 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 55.91. Sroga won the 50 freestyle in 23.72 and the 100 freestyle in 51.93.

    The Royals ran into a strong Stillwater program Thursday in the SEC road dual.

    Eric Sortland finished first in the 50 freestyle (22.66) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.66) for Woodbury.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
