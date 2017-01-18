Swimming and Diving: Royals go 1-1 in SEC meets
The Woodbury boys’ swimming and diving team went 1-1 in Suburban East Conference duals last week.
The Royals defeated Roseville, 114-72, at home Jan. 10, but lost a dual at Stillwater, 104-74, Thursday.
Timothy Rizzo and Calvin Sroga each won multiple events in the dual against Roseville. Rizzo finished first in the varsity 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 50.53 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 55.91. Sroga won the 50 freestyle in 23.72 and the 100 freestyle in 51.93.
The Royals ran into a strong Stillwater program Thursday in the SEC road dual.
Eric Sortland finished first in the 50 freestyle (22.66) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.66) for Woodbury.