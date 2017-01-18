Cheer Team: Woodbury takes first in Edina
The Woodbury High School competitive cheer team took home first place in the Edina Sweetheart Classic on Saturday. The Royals finished first in the Small Varsity Non-Tumbling division, and it also posted the highest score out of all teams in attendance. Woodbury will compete again on Sunday at Maple Grove High School.
Members of the cheer team include (front row, left to right) Rose Graykowski, Abby Uphus, Brenna Beck, Gwenny Hanson, Zoe Bushard, Presley Domke, Katie Johnston, (back row, left to right) Jackie Merten, Etah Harris, Audrey Xiong, Emma Wenzel, Rachel Rasmussen, Alesia Williams and Natalie Torbert. (Submitted photo)