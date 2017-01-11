Swimming and Diving: Royals take fourth at Maroon and Gold invite
The Woodbury boys’ swimming and diving team ended up taking fourth place out of 15 teams in the Bronze Division of the Maroon and Gold Invitational Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
Timothy Rizzo picked up Woodbury’s only first-place finish of the day in the 500-yard freestyle. Rizzo finished the distance race in 4 minutes, 48.87 seconds. He also finished third in the 200 freestyle race in 1:48.76.
Eric Sortland also had two second-place finishes for Woodbury. He finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.24 and was second in the 100 freestyle in 49.42.
Two of Woodbury’s relay teams also grabbed top-five finishes. The 200 freestyle relay team of Tom Hathaway, Calvin Sroga, Rizzo and Sortland took second in 1:32.30; and the 400 freestyle team of Lukas Hruby, Sroga, Rizzo and Sortland was fifth in 3:25.43.
Woodbury finished with 297 team points, while first-place Chaska-Chanhassen had 503 points.