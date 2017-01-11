Timothy Rizzo picked up Woodbury’s only first-place finish of the day in the 500-yard freestyle. Rizzo finished the distance race in 4 minutes, 48.87 seconds. He also finished third in the 200 freestyle race in 1:48.76.

Eric Sortland also had two second-place finishes for Woodbury. He finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.24 and was second in the 100 freestyle in 49.42.

Two of Woodbury’s relay teams also grabbed top-five finishes. The 200 freestyle relay team of Tom Hathaway, Calvin Sroga, Rizzo and Sortland took second in 1:32.30; and the 400 freestyle team of Lukas Hruby, Sroga, Rizzo and Sortland was fifth in 3:25.43.

Woodbury finished with 297 team points, while first-place Chaska-Chanhassen had 503 points.