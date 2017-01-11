Hakes led the Royals with 23 points as her team beat the Mustangs 62-41 on Friday. The Royals took control of a 29-24 game with a 33-17 second half.

“We played loose and had balanced scoring from multiple players,” Royals coach Megan Kirchenwitz said. “We were able to adjust and to both man and zone and execute our offensive looks.”

Cecile Kieger and Ellie Kreibich each posted 12 points, and Elizabeth Jordahl added nine. The Royals also limited the Mustangs to two players in double figures.

Woodbury (6-3, 2-2) rebounded from a Jan. 4 loss at SEC frontrunner White Bear Lake. The Bears (8-4, 4-0) downed the Royals 57-47 as Kieger had the only double-digit scoring performance with 18 points. Kreibich, Hakes and Kassidy Mackie each had seven.

“We did not take care of the basketball and were not patient in executing any offensive looks,” Kirchenwitz said.

Woodbury is scheduled to play conference rival Park (6-6, 2-2) on Tuesday. The Royals will host Stillwater (5-7, 0-5) on Friday. Kirchenwitz anticipates a tough matchup despite the Ponies sitting in SEC basement.

“The unique thing about the SEC is how every night, different teams step up and always play hard,” Kirchenwitz said.

Woodbury closes the week in non-conference action at Park Center (6-4, 3-0 Northwest Suburban) on Saturday. The Pirates fell to Woodbury’s crosstown rival, East Ridge, 55-51 on Dec. 3, but plays a brutal schedule with the likes of unbeaten Hopkins and defending state champion Minnetonka.

“This is another great tough non-conference opponent to take on to prepare us for the rest of our conference ride and postseason play,” Kirchenwitz said.