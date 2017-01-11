Girls' Hockey: Royals search for first win of new year

Woodbury (1-14), 0-9 Suburban East Conference) gave SEC front-runner Mounds View (11-4, 8-1) a scare on Dec. 3 when the Royals scored late in a 2-1 loss. The Royals will get another shot at the Mustangs on Saturday at the Schwan Super Rink.

“Every game, we’re getting stronger in certain areas that we need to,” Royals coach Chris Lepper said. “We’re starting to make strides towards to where we want to be.”

Mounds View has lost three of its last seven games through Saturday, but two of those losses came against top-ten Class 2A teams Elk River-Zimmerman and Cretin-Derham Hall. Woodbury recently found out how well CDH (11-4-2, 7-2 SEC) has played in a 3-0 loss on Jan. 7. The Raiders came into the game fresh off a 3-0 win over defending Class AA state champion Eden Prairie.

While the Royals kept their game with the Raiders in a 0-0 deadlock until a goal midway through the second period, the host Royals couldn’t get any shots to go in at the Bielenberg Ice Arena.

“The girls played very well against Cretin,” Lepper said. “They just worked hard. They ran what we do in practice.”

Nonetheless, the Raiders put in two goals during the third period to seal the win. It resulted in the Royals 12th-consecutive loss of the season and their second-straight shutout.

“We showed that we can hang in there with anybody we’re going to play,” Lepper said.

Woodbury began the new year with a 4-0 loss to Park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Park jumped on the Royals in the first eight minutes of the game with two goals, including a power-play score.

Defensively, the Royals settled down and allowed 14 shots in the final two periods after giving up 10 in the opening frame. The Wolfpack didn’t get on the board again until late in the second period.

Erica Gillen stopped 20 shots in the loss. Gillen (1-7) has the only win in goal this season for the Royals.

Woodbury could end the streak Tuesday with a game against rival East Ridge. If the Royals don’t get past the Raptors or Mustangs, a game at Roseville (5-11-1, 1-8-1 SEC) awaits on Jan. 16. However, results won’t change the approach Lepper sees from his team either way.

“Every time they play a game, it’s just like it’s the first game of the year,” Lepper said. “They’re not dwelling on the past, or what happened the game before. They’re just moving forward into the next game.”