Gymnastics: Royals fall to quality Roseville team
Fourth-ranked Roseville won as expected in a gymnastics dual with Woodbury Thursday, but the host Royals did well in several areas.
Haley Lind led Woodbury with third-place finishes in both the beam (8.6) and the floor (8.75), and she also placed fourth on the uneven bars (8.6).
Roseville won the team event, 139.750 to 128.925.
Woodbury’s best events were the floor exercise where the Royals scored 33.475 and the vault, with a 33.400.
“We’re still building in competence and skills,” Woodbury coach Amy Pechmann said. “And getting the endurance through routine bars and vault.
“All of our JV did a complete full bar,” Pechmann added. “We’re gaining a lot of new skills. It was a good learning experience.”
Woodbury hosts Stillwater on Jan. 19.
Woodbury varsity results
Vault – 4. Sophia Bancker, 8.625; 5. Haley Lind, 8.4; 6. Ella Endrizzi, 8,250; Emma Golden, 8.125; Amanda VanWell, 8.0
Bars – 4. Lind, 8.6; Golden, 7.250; Bancker, 7.150; Endrizzi, 6.975; VanWell, 5.9
Beam – 3. Lind, 8.6; 4. Golden, 8.4; VanWell, 7.750; Bancker, 7.325; Endrizzi, 7.30
Floor – 3. Lind, 8.725; Golden, 8.3; Endrizzi, 8.3; Bancker, 8.150; VanWell, 7.050