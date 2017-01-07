Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Gymnastics: Royals fall to quality Roseville team

    By John Molene Today at 2:17 p.m.
    Haley Lind of the Royals shows her strength in the uneven bars Thursday. (Photo by John Molene) 1 / 3
    Woodbury's Emma Golden does a major leap on the balance beam Thursday. (Photo by John Molene)2 / 3
    Woodbury's Sophia Bancker competes on the uneven bars Thursday against Roseville. (Photo by John Molene)3 / 3

    Fourth-ranked Roseville won as expected in a gymnastics dual with Woodbury Thursday, but the host Royals did well in several areas.

    Haley Lind led Woodbury with third-place finishes in both the beam (8.6) and the floor (8.75), and she also placed fourth on the uneven bars (8.6).

    Roseville won the team event, 139.750 to 128.925.

    Woodbury’s best events were the floor exercise where the Royals scored 33.475 and the vault, with a 33.400.

    “We’re still building in competence and skills,” Woodbury coach Amy Pechmann said. “And getting the endurance through routine bars and vault.

    “All of our JV did a complete full bar,” Pechmann added. “We’re gaining a lot of new skills. It was a good learning experience.”

    Woodbury hosts Stillwater on Jan. 19.

    Woodbury varsity results

    Vault – 4. Sophia Bancker, 8.625; 5. Haley Lind, 8.4; 6. Ella Endrizzi, 8,250; Emma Golden, 8.125; Amanda VanWell, 8.0

    Bars – 4. Lind, 8.6; Golden, 7.250; Bancker, 7.150; Endrizzi, 6.975; VanWell, 5.9

    Beam – 3. Lind, 8.6; 4. Golden, 8.4; VanWell, 7.750; Bancker, 7.325; Endrizzi, 7.30

    Floor – 3. Lind, 8.725; Golden, 8.3; Endrizzi, 8.3; Bancker, 8.150; VanWell, 7.050

    Explore related topics:sportsroyalsWoodbury gymnastics
    Advertisement