Gymnastics: Royals fall to quality Roseville team

Roseville won the team event, 139.750 to 128.925.

Woodbury’s best events were the floor exercise where the Royals scored 33.475 and the vault, with a 33.400.

“We’re still building in competence and skills,” Woodbury coach Amy Pechmann said. “And getting the endurance through routine bars and vault.

“All of our JV did a complete full bar,” Pechmann added. “We’re gaining a lot of new skills. It was a good learning experience.”

Woodbury hosts Stillwater on Jan. 19.

Woodbury varsity results

Vault – 4. Sophia Bancker, 8.625; 5. Haley Lind, 8.4; 6. Ella Endrizzi, 8,250; Emma Golden, 8.125; Amanda VanWell, 8.0

Bars – 4. Lind, 8.6; Golden, 7.250; Bancker, 7.150; Endrizzi, 6.975; VanWell, 5.9

Beam – 3. Lind, 8.6; 4. Golden, 8.4; VanWell, 7.750; Bancker, 7.325; Endrizzi, 7.30

Floor – 3. Lind, 8.725; Golden, 8.3; Endrizzi, 8.3; Bancker, 8.150; VanWell, 7.050