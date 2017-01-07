Boys' Basketball: Royals heat up in win against Mounds View

Shots weren’t falling as much as usual for the Royals as they took a 32-22 lead into halftime. But they did not need to change much in the second half.

Guard Ike Thilgen explained how the Royals rank shot selection on a scale from one through four, with threes and fours being the best shots. He said their goal was to get more of those quality attempts.

“We really got a lot of those,” said Thilgen, one of four Royals who finished with 10 or more points. “Our shots started falling, we set our feet and got in a groove.”

The Royals made a move to put the game away as they began the second half on a 9-4 run to grab a lead 41-26 at the 3:30 mark. The Royals extended that lead to 54-34 with 10-minutes remaining in the game.

The Royals improved to 3-0 in the SEC this season despite having a few varsity regulars out of the lineup. Both Jeremiah Coddon and DJ Fleming did not play Friday due to suspensions.

Head coach Kent Getzlaff said getting new players into the rotation contributed to the slow start Friday. He was happy with the adjustments they made after halftime.

“We’re playing with a bunch of guys in specific roles that they’re not used to, and they did a good job getting into the flow in the first half,” Getzlaff said. “In the second half, they were more aggressive and attacked.”

Four Royals finished with double-digit points. Jake West and Thilgen finished with 13 points, while Michael Jones and Nolan Glunz scored 12 points.

Friday’s win increased the Royals’ current winning streak to three games. They also won a 70-60 game against Roseville at home Tuesday.

Woodbury took some losses earlier this season while playing some tough competition, including state-ranked Class 4A teams Lakeville North and Champlin Park. Friday’s win improved its season record to 6-3.

The Royals are hoping the challenging schedule will play off through the rest of the Suburban East Conference schedule and in the section playoffs.

“I think it helped us a lot to play those teams,” said center David Alston, who scored nine points. “Because it’s really different, and it’s going to help us a lot in our conference play coming up. So it’s just a good experience for us.”

The Royals are set to play two Suburban East Conference road games next week Tuesday against Park and Friday at Stillwater. The Royals will also play Milwaukee Riverside University in La Crosse on Saturday.