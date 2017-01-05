Boys' Basketball: Royals split games in St. Cloud

Class 4A’s No. 1 ranked team Champlin Park handed the Royals a 101-70 loss Thursday to start the holiday event. But the Royals came back on Friday to beat previously undefeated St. Cloud Tech 61-52.

Woodbury did not have an answer for the offense of Champlin Park as it took a 55-37 lead at halftime. McKinley Wright led the Rebels with 34 points in the game.

Jeremiah Coddon scored 21 points to lead the Woodbury offense.

Woodbury led 31-29 at halftime before pulling away in the second half against St. Cloud Tech. Michael Jones scored 24 points to lead Woodbury while Coddon and Ike Thilgen each scored 15 points.

Woodbury also won its first Suburban East Conference game last week with a 72-54 win Dec. 27 at White Bear Lake.

Jones scored 31 points to lead the charge on offense.

Woodbury will play two Suburban East Conference home games this week. Roseville is scheduled to visit Tuesday before Mounds View makes the trip to Woodbury Friday.