Wrestling: Royals take 12th in Fargo

Head coach Justin Smith said the big competition is an annual opportunity for individual wrestlers to see where they match up with some of the Midwest’s best.

“Once you get past the first our second round, then the guys you are wrestling are either ranked or state tournament placers or champions,” Smith said.

Woodbury has competed at the Fargo tournament for at least the past seven years, and Smith said this year’s finish was probably the team’s best finish.

“We had eight guys make the second day of the tournament, and I think our highest before that has been five,” Smith said. “So that’s a good tournament.”

West won his final match by 11-1 major decision over Taylor DeFrang of Dover-Eyota to finish in fifth place at 106 pounds. Braun defeated Waconia’s Justin Schultz 8-5 in a tiebreaker to finish fifth at 152 pounds.

Smith added that Woodbury’s Donald Nde (195) and Andrew French (170) were each just one win away from getting into the placing rounds.

Being in such a big tournament not only can provide Woodbury wrestlers with an idea of how they stack up against other wrestlers individually. Smith said the Royals also finished above conference opponents White Bear Lake and East Ridge, along with section opponent Eagan.

“It gives us an idea of where we are at compared to other people,” he said.

Woodbury is next scheduled to wrestle at Forest Lake Thursday before heading to Cannon Falls for an invitational Saturday.