Gymnastics: Royals get first in win second meet

Woodbury won the meet 129.35 to Mounds View’s 128.575. Cretin-Derham Hall gymnasts also competed Thursday but didn’t figure in the team score.

It was Woodbury’s first dual win in a year and a half, said first-year coach Amy Pechmann.

“We did great for being our second meet of the year,” said Pechmann. “I think we showed it off on floor, vault we raised scores a bunch from the first meet. The girls are putting in new skills in the routine, so we’re getting more confident in those.”

Woodbury gymnasts finished first, third, fourth and fifth in the vault and then went second through fifth on the balance beam to earn the team victory.

Woodbury’s Sophia Bancker finished first in the vault with a score of 8.8.

“Sophia did really well,” said Pechmann. “Ella (Endrizzi) did really well. We had a lot of great individual events that they shined on.”

Junior Emma Golden of the Royals had a second-place finish on the beam, third places on the bars and on the floor and a fifth in the vault to finish second in the all-around competition with a score of 33.525.

Mounds View’s Sarah Voytilla won the all-around title with a score of 34.550.

Haley Lind of Woodbury was fourth in the all-around with a 32.750 and Endrizzi was fifth with a 32.125.

“We have a lot of things we can improve on,” said Pechmann. “We fell a lot on beam and on floor. We’re working on it. We can only go up.”

Woodbury hosts perennial gymnastics power and sixth-ranked Roseville Jan. 5.

Vault — 1. Sophia Bancker, Woodbury, 8.8; 3. Ella Endrizzi, Woodbury, 8.525; 4. Haley Lind, Woodbury, 8.525; 5. Emma Golden, Woodbury, 8.375; 7. Amanda VanWell, Woodbury, 8.150.

Bars — 3. Golden, 8.05; 4. Lind, 7.95; 7. Endrizzi, 6.975; 8. Bancker, 6.45; 9. VanWell, 6.4.

Beam — 2. Golden, 8.8; 3. Endrizzi, 8.525; 4. Lind, 8.1; 5. Bancker, 8.0; 8. VanWell, 6.95.

Floor — 4. Golden, 8.3; 5. Lind, 8.175; 6. Endrizzi, 8.1; 9. Bancker, 7.7; 11. VanWell, 7.5.

All-around — 2. Golden, 33.525; 4. Lind, 32.750; 5. Endrizzi, 32.125; 7. Bancker, 30.950; 9. VanWell, 27.775.