    Gymnastics: Royals get first in win second meet

    By Blaze Fugina on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:10 a.m.
    Ella Endrizzi of the Royals wraps up her floor exercise performance. Endrizzi was sixth in the event and finished fifth in the all-around. (Photo by John Molene)1 / 4
    Haley Lind of the Royals begins her floor exercise. Lind scored an 8.175 to for fifth in the event and went on to finish fourth in the all-around.(Photo by John Molene)2 / 4
    Woodbury's Amanda VanWell leaps in the floor exercise. (Photo by John Molene)3 / 4
    Woodbury's Emma Golden leaps in the air during her performance on the balance beam. Golden scored an 8.8 in the event to help lead the Royals to a team victory over Mounds View. (Photo by John Molene)4 / 4

    Led by strong performances on the beam and the vault, the Woodbury Royals soared to a win over visiting Mounds View Thursday night at home.

    Woodbury won the meet 129.35 to Mounds View’s 128.575. Cretin-Derham Hall gymnasts also competed Thursday but didn’t figure in the team score.

    It was Woodbury’s first dual win in a year and a half, said first-year coach Amy Pechmann.

    “We did great for being our second meet of the year,” said Pechmann. “I think we showed it off on floor, vault we raised scores a bunch from the first meet. The girls are putting in new skills in the routine, so we’re getting more confident in those.”

    Woodbury gymnasts finished first, third, fourth and fifth in the vault and then went second through fifth on the balance beam to earn the team victory.

    Woodbury’s Sophia Bancker finished first in the vault with a score of 8.8.

    “Sophia did really well,” said Pechmann. “Ella (Endrizzi) did really well. We had a lot of great individual events that they shined on.”

    Junior Emma Golden of the Royals had a second-place finish on the beam, third places on the bars and on the floor and a fifth in the vault to finish second in the all-around competition with a score of 33.525.

    Mounds View’s Sarah Voytilla won the all-around title with a score of 34.550.

    Haley Lind of Woodbury was fourth in the all-around with a 32.750 and Endrizzi was fifth with a 32.125.

    “We have a lot of things we can improve on,” said Pechmann. “We fell a lot on beam and on floor. We’re working on it. We can only go up.”

    Woodbury hosts perennial gymnastics power and sixth-ranked Roseville Jan. 5.

    Results

    Vault — 1. Sophia Bancker, Woodbury, 8.8; 3. Ella Endrizzi, Woodbury, 8.525; 4. Haley Lind, Woodbury, 8.525; 5. Emma Golden, Woodbury, 8.375; 7. Amanda VanWell, Woodbury, 8.150.

    Bars — 3. Golden, 8.05; 4. Lind, 7.95; 7. Endrizzi, 6.975; 8. Bancker, 6.45; 9. VanWell, 6.4.

    Beam — 2. Golden, 8.8; 3. Endrizzi, 8.525; 4. Lind, 8.1; 5. Bancker, 8.0; 8. VanWell, 6.95.

    Floor — 4. Golden, 8.3; 5. Lind, 8.175; 6. Endrizzi, 8.1; 9. Bancker, 7.7; 11. VanWell, 7.5.

    All-around — 2. Golden, 33.525; 4. Lind, 32.750; 5. Endrizzi, 32.125; 7. Bancker, 30.950; 9. VanWell, 27.775.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
