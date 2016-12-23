Boys' Basketball: Panthers pull away from shorthanded Royals

The Royals twice cut its deficit to four points in the second half. But the Panthers ended up making a few more plays down the stretch in an 85-74 victory over the Royals.

While head coach Kent Getzlaff said the shots just did not fall in crunch time for Woodbury, he said there was no problem with effort.

“The right guys took the right shots at the right time, and they just didn’t go in,” Getzlaff said.

Trailing 44-39 at halftime, the Royals cut Lakeville North’s lead to four points twice in the second half -- 49-46 with 13:30 left in the game and 67-63 with 6:30 remaining. But each time the Panthers had an answer.

Woodbury was playing shorthanded with three regulars out of the varsity rotation. Two of those players were Nathan Bursch and Nolan Glunz, who were both away during the holiday break.

Getzlaff said Jeremiah Coddon, Michael Jones and Ike Thilgen each played at least 34 minutes each in the game.

“It’s hard, but coach Getzlaff does a great job of getting us conditioned in practice,” Thilgen said about playing such a large workload. “You only feel it after the game. But in the game, you really don’t notice it.”

A tall task for Woodbury was stopping 6-foot-10-inch Lakeville North senior Nathan Reuvers, who is committed to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin next season. Reuvers exploded for 25 points in the first half, though the Royals were able to slow his offense a bit in the second half. He finished with 36 points on the night.

“What hurt us was some of their other guys made some plays that we were either not counting on them making or hoping they weren’t going to make,” Getzlaff said. “Reuvers is one of the top three or four players in the state, and it’s impossible to completely eliminate him.”

Jones led Woodbury with 22 points scored on Thursday. Coddon added 17 points and Thilgen also finished with 16.

The Royals dropped to a record of 2-2 with Thursday’s loss against Lakeville North. Woodbury also lost a 73-64 game to state-ranked Rosemount on Dec. 13.

The schedule will not get easier next week after a road game Tuesday at White Bear Lake. Woodbury will face state-ranked Champlin Park and St. Cloud Tech at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud on Dec. 29 and 30.

The Royals have designed the challenging schedule in a goal to be battle-tested by the section playoffs in March.

“These games are great learning experiences,” Thilgen said. “We’re facing huge teams, teams that push the ball. So we’re getting a lot of experience running up and down the court, knowing how to guard these really good guys.”