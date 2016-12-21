Search
    Cheer Team: Woodbury cheerleaders are U of M grand champions

    By Blaze Fugina on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.
    Members of the Woodbury cheer team include (front row, left to right) Zoe Bushard, Emma Wenzel, Audrey Xiong, Gwenny Hanson, Rose Graykowski, Brenna Beck; (back row) Alesia Williams, Etah Harris, Rachel Rasmussen, Natalie Torbert, Jackie Merten, Abby Uphus Presley Domke and Katie Johnston. (Submitted photo)

    The Woodbury competition cheer team took home top honors Saturday at the University of Minnesota Cheerleading Championship.

    Woodbury took first place in the small non-tumbling division of the cheerleading competition held at Williams Arena. The team also took home Grand Champion honors after achieving the highest score of all non-tumbling teams in attendance.

    They were rewarded with Division Champion T-shirts and Grand Champion jackets.

    The Royals will next compete Jan. 7 at Minnetonka High School.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
