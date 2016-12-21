Cheer Team: Woodbury cheerleaders are U of M grand champions
The Woodbury competition cheer team took home top honors Saturday at the University of Minnesota Cheerleading Championship.
Woodbury took first place in the small non-tumbling division of the cheerleading competition held at Williams Arena. The team also took home Grand Champion honors after achieving the highest score of all non-tumbling teams in attendance.
They were rewarded with Division Champion T-shirts and Grand Champion jackets.
The Royals will next compete Jan. 7 at Minnetonka High School.