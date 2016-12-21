Boys' Hockey: Woodbury plays past slow start at Park

The Royals took the lead for good in the third period with goals by Kurri Anderson and Max Meyer. Park’s Matthew Moreland scored to cut the lead down to one, but Woodbury held on for the Suburban East Conference win.

The Royals entered the second period trailing Park 1-0, but head coach Wes Bolin was happy with how they shook the slow start.

“I think the real difference was we really played well in the second period and kind of got ourselves on track,” Bolin said.

The Royals almost broke a 3-3 tie end of the second period, but Bolin said a shot that looked like a goal was disallowed. He credited the players for quickly forgetting the tough break.

“I was really pleased with how we handled it,” Bolin said. “We didn’t let it frustrate us. We just came out really well in the third.”

Goal scoring has not been a problem for Woodbury on most nights this season. The team has averaged 4.71 goals per game through seven contests.

“We’ve been able to capitalize on some chances, that’s for sure,” Bolin said. “I’m still not pleased with how we’re playing with the lead. We’ve got to be better with the lead, that’s for sure.”

Woodbury improved to a record of 5-2 this season with Thursday’s win, including a 2-1 mark in SEC games.

The Royals schedule this week includes a home game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Benilde-St. Margaret’s before playing a 3:30 p.m. road game Thursday against Mounds View.