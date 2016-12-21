Search
    Girls' Basketball: Royals fall in first SEC game

    By Blaze Fugina on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.

    The Woodbury girls’ basketball team did not get the start to the Suburban East Conference schedule that it was looking for at Forest Lake Dec. 13.

    Just days after an exciting win against Apple Valley, Woodbury lost its first game of the season to the Rangers 59-51. Forest Lake separated itself from Woodbury in the first half and led 30-22 at halftime.

    “We just struggled to score in the first half,” head coach Megan Kirchenwitz said. “We weren’t taking quality field goals. Defensively, we just had a lot of lapses.”

    Cecile Kieger led Woodbury’s offense with 19 points, and Rachel Hakes finished with 10 points.

    Forest Lake is off to a strong start this winter, holding a 4-1 record heading into Monday. Kirchenwitz said the Royals should not lose sleep about the loss.

    “You are playing on the road, and Forest Lake always comes ready to play, and they play really hard,” she said. “It’s not the way we wanted to open up conference (play).”

    Woodbury did not have the chance to play its scheduled home game with White Bear Lake as it was postponed Friday due to snow.

    Woodbury is set to play one game this week, at home Tuesday, against Mahtomedi.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
