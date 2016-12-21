Girls' Basketball: Royals fall in first SEC game

Just days after an exciting win against Apple Valley, Woodbury lost its first game of the season to the Rangers 59-51. Forest Lake separated itself from Woodbury in the first half and led 30-22 at halftime.

“We just struggled to score in the first half,” head coach Megan Kirchenwitz said. “We weren’t taking quality field goals. Defensively, we just had a lot of lapses.”

Cecile Kieger led Woodbury’s offense with 19 points, and Rachel Hakes finished with 10 points.

Forest Lake is off to a strong start this winter, holding a 4-1 record heading into Monday. Kirchenwitz said the Royals should not lose sleep about the loss.

“You are playing on the road, and Forest Lake always comes ready to play, and they play really hard,” she said. “It’s not the way we wanted to open up conference (play).”

Woodbury did not have the chance to play its scheduled home game with White Bear Lake as it was postponed Friday due to snow.

Woodbury is set to play one game this week, at home Tuesday, against Mahtomedi.