Girls' Hockey: Royals look to end losing streak

Woodbury (1-10, 0-6 Suburban East Conference) hosts winless Chisago Lakes (0-8, 0-4 Mississippi Eight) at 7:30 p.m. in the Bielenberg Ice Arena. The Royals haven’t won a girls’ hockey contest since Nov. 15, a 2-1 overtime victory against Simley.

Since that win, the Royals have dropped eight straight contests. That stretch includes losses to the top five teams in the SEC. Third-place White Bear Lake (7-4, 4-2 SEC) most recently downed the Royals, 7-1, on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Amelia Karelitz scored the lone goal for the Royals with the game already decided in the third period, down 6-0. Aliza Welch assisted on the goal. Erica Gillen stopped 24 shots in net and posted a .774 save percentage.

Woodbury had a road non-conference game scheduled at Rochester Mayo (4-4, 4-3 Big Nine) on Saturday, but winter weather led to its cancellation. The Royals were scheduled to resume action Tuesday with an away game at Forest Lake (4-2-1, 3-1 SEC).

Playing Chisago Lakes could give the Royals a chance to get their offense going again. The team hasn’t scored more than a goal in a game since a 5-4 loss to Roseville on Dec. 6. Chisago Lakes gives up 4.25 goals per game but doesn’t pack a lot of punch offensively in return with 1.88 goals per contest.

Woodbury goes into the Christmas break after that contest before resuming action with Park (2-6-1, 0-5-1 SEC) on Jan. 3.