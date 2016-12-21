Boys' Basketball: Rosemount hands Royals first loss

Head coach Kent Getzlaff said the No. 10-ranked Royals did not play well in the nonconference loss. After falling behind early, they were able to claw their way back for a 31-29 lead at halftime. But the Irish once again took control in the second half, taking a 10-point lead with about four minutes left to play.

Woodbury did not quit, as they pulled within two points with just 45 seconds left in the game.

But the Royals missed a few chances to tie the game in the closing seconds. They had two missed free throws with a chance to tie the game, and later a rebound opportunity slipped out of bounds to foil a chance at a possession while trailing by three points.

The Royals were not surprised with the tough play by Rosemount, a team that is 4-0 and ranked No. 9 in the Class 4A state rankings.

But Getzlaff was surprised by some of the mistakes a mostly-veteran Woodbury team made.

“We didn’t do a good job with the stuff that we practiced,” Getzlaff said. “I don’t think we played as hard as we could have, I don’t think we were as good of teammates as we normally are. It just sort of was a combination of a lot of really uncharacteristically bad things all in one game.”

Ike Thilgen led Woodbury with 15 points in the game. Michael Jones had 13 points and Jeremiah Coddon scored 12. Coddon was hindered by a back injury that he suffered in a game versus Chaska on Dec. 10.

Getzlaff credited Rosemount for having a gameplan set around stopping the Woodbury shooters. The coaching staff plans to use some of the lessons learned in the loss for future games.

“When teams try to take away the two or three things we do best, I’ve got to do a much better job getting us in position to be better on offense instead of just relying on talented players making plays,” Getzlaff said.

The Royals missed a chance to get back on track when their scheduled game Friday, Dec. 16 at White Bear Lake was postponed due to snow.

Coming up next on the schedule is a tough stretch of basketball games, starting with a home game against Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked team Lakeville North at home Thursday, Dec. 22. The Royals will also head to the Granite City Classic after Christmas to play No. 1-ranked Champlin Park at the Granite City Classic Dec. 29 and St. Cloud Tech Dec. 30.