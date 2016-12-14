“I think the kids had that taste in their mouth a little bit and decided to get busy right off the bat,” Smith said. “It was awesome. It was a total flip of the script as far as where it ended up last year.”

The Royals picked up six pins plus other bonus points in a 47-24 win over the Mustangs.

Cade Johnson gave Woodbury some momentum right away at 106 pounds. He ended up pinning his opponent in the third period of the first match of the evening.

“Any time you have the first couple guys, the bottom of your lineup, start like that with the momentum in your favor, it makes it a lot easier for the rest of the team to jump on board,” Smith said.

Cole West followed with a pin of his own in the first period at 113 pounds. West has been wrestling with inspiration after making his first career state tournament appearance at 106 pounds last season.

The sophomore hopes to end up on a podium at state this March.

“It kind of shows what it takes to get up on the podium, hopefully placing high this year,” said West, who is the state’s No. 5 ranked wrestler in Class 3A at 106 pounds. “One of my goals is not only to get there this year but to place.”

The Royals received pins throughout the lineup on Wednesday from Andrew Kraemer at 138 pounds, Brock Rinehart at 145, Gavin Bradley at 160 and Zane Schaffer at 170.

Austin Braun also gave the Royals bonus points as he won by tech fall at 152 pounds. Braun led 13-4 in the second but turned it on in the third to reach the tech fall threshold.

Braun has been to state four times throughout his high school career. His run at the state tournament ended last season in the third place match at 138 pounds after being disqualified for an illegal move.

Braun hopes to use the unfortunate ending to his junior season as motivation.

“It was disappointing, but like Smith said you’ll see him probably next year,” said Braun, who is ranked No. 2 at 152 pounds. “You’ve just got to pound on him again.”

The dual ended in dramatic fashion as Woodbury’s Max Fick won in double overtime at heavyweight. He rode his opponent out in the first 30-second portion of double overtime. Then he escaped in the second half and later took his opponent down with back points.

After winning the 6-1 decision, Smith credited Fick for attacking the hips of his opponent in the double overtime period to ride him out.

“He has wrestled that kid the past couple of years, and every match has been in that kid’s favor but the same format as far as going into overtime,” Smith said. “They’ve been close matches, so it was nice for him to get the monkey off his back in that regard.”

The Royals have some motivation for the section tournament this season after being knocked out of the Class 3A, Section 3 team semifinals with a 39-25 loss to Eagan. This year, the Royals want to advance at least once more in the team playoffs.

With experience back, including four individual state qualifiers, the Royals are confident it can happen.

“As long as everyone wrestles, and shows up the day sections is, we’ll be fine,” Braun said.