Girls' Hockey: Royals come close against Roseville

Woodbury was tied with Roseville 4-4 in the third period after Amy Haslerud scored a goal at the five-minute mark of the third period. The two teams continued to play a tie game until Roseville’s Izzy Larson scored the game-winning goal with six minutes left in the 5-4 loss.

Shannon Motzko led Woodbury by scoring two goals and adding one assist in the close loss. Isabel Chmielewski also scored for Woodbury, along with Haslerud. Allison Beix made 36 saves on 41 shots on goal.

Woodbury also fell to Stillwater 5-1 at home Saturday. Chmielewski scored Woodbury’s lone goal in the third period while Stillwater led 5-0. Annika Johnson assisted on the goal.

Goaltender Erica Gillen made 46 saves on 51 shots in the loss.

The two losses dropped Woodbury to a record of 1-9 this season. The Royals are scheduled to play away games at White Bear Lake on Tuesday and Rochester Mayo on Saturday.