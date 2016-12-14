Wrestling: Royals finish third at home

The Royals’ lone loss in the tournament came 56-15 against the Tornadoes. But head coach Justin Smith said the loss was nothing to hang their head about. Not only is Anoka the No. 3-ranked Class 3A team in the state, but it is also ranked nationally.

“There’s no gaps where you might be able to take advantage of maybe scoring some bonus points,” Smith said. “You’ve got to fight for every point you are getting. The kids understand that if they want to get not only themselves, but their team to the next level, they have to wrestle competition like that.”

Woodbury defeated Rochester Mayo 48-22 to stage the matchup against Anoka. After falling in the semifinals, the Royals settled in, defeating Lakeville North 54-22 to take third in the tournament.

Smith pointed to 113-pound wrestler Cole West as having a memorable day in a Woodbury singlet Saturday. Not only did West finish the day undefeated, but he moved up to the 120-pound weight class against Lakeville North after the Woodbury coaches knew the Panthers would forfeit at 113. West responded by defeating a state-ranked wrestler.

“One of the traditions that we’ve had is every time we are in a tournament, whether it is team or individual, and we get a trophy for the team, the guy that does the best at that tournament gets to take it home,” Smith said of West. “He took home the third-place trophy yesterday. That’s pretty cool.”

Smith also pointed to Don Nde as a wrestler who did well Saturday. He credited Nde as a hardworking sophomore who has already made big improvements this season.

“He’s searching for some consistency in some of his finishes, and he’s starting to get that,” Smith said.

Woodbury also defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 66-12 in Suburban East Conference dual action Thursday.

Smith said Max Fick wrestled a good match at heavyweight when he won a one-point decision against a ranked opponent Thursday. He said Fick wrestled a smart match and wore out the Raiders heavyweight.

“Give credit to Max, he wrestled a great match,” Smith said. “Even though the dual is way out of Cretin’s reach, it was nice for the entire team to see him pick that one up.”

Pins also came from Brock Rinehart, Gavin Bradley, Austin Braun and West. Eighth-grader Cade Johnson, at 106 pounds, also picked up the first varsity win of his career Thursday with a decision.

The Royals are scheduled to face Suburban East Conference opponent Mounds View at home Wednesday.