Girls' Hockey: Royals continue to make strides

Even though Woodbury lost, Lepper was happy with his team’s effort.

“It honestly is really fun to watch and be a part of this group of girls,” Lepper said. “I’m really hoping that the hard work and goaltending and everything starts to pay off for them.”

Goaltender Allison Beix made 37 saves on 39 shots in the Mounds View game Saturday to keep the Royals within two goals. Lepper said Beix and the other goalies have played well.

“All our goalies have stepped up this year,” Lepper said. “We have a few bumps in the road now and then. But we kind of put it out as a competition, and if someone is playing really well, we ride them.”

Crosstown rival East Ridge also handed Woodbury a 4-0 loss on Nov. 29.

East Ridge scored two goals in the first two periods to pull away in the Suburban East Conference game.

International Falls also made the trip down south on Friday to play the Royals.

The Broncos scored four goals in the first period on their way to an 8-3 victory over the home Royals.

Trailing 6-0 after two periods, Woodbury got some offensive production in the final frame. Shannon Motzko, Grace Swenson and Amy Haslerud each scored once.

Friday’s game marked the second consecutive season where Woodbury played International Falls. Last season, the Royals made the trip up north.

Woodbury was scheduled to play two home Suburban East Conference games this week against Roseville Tuesday, and Stillwater on Saturday.