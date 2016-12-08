“We’re real strong in the freestyle events,” head coach Marty Hoven said. “We’ve already had three practice days, and we have a few new swimmers that have joined the team that I think can contribute this year.”

Returning state qualifiers from last season include senior Eric Sortland in the 50-yard freestyle and senior Calvin Sroga in the 500 freestyle.

The Royals also sent a 200-yard freestyle relay team to state last season. Tom Hathaway, Will Ho, Jaron Kittelson and Sortland were the four swimmers who swam the relay at state. Of those swimmers, only Ho graduated after last season.

“They will definitely feed off of that,” Hoven said about the returning state qualifiers. “I know they are certainly excited and have plans to try to get back there and try to improve.”

Hoven said Lance Siggens should also be able to build on his improvements from last season, as should senior captain and diver Mark Spanbauer. Hoven also has been impressed by the efforts in practice from newcomer Lukas Hruby, who should pitch in at the freestyle events.

Last season, the Royals only lost dual meets during the SEC schedule to Stillwater and Forest Lake. Hoven expects those two teams to compete for the top of the conference again this year.

Woodbury will face a test right away in the dual season. They will face crosstown rival East Ridge in a meet at Woodbury Middle School on Dec. 15.

“Trying to at least match that this year will be one of our goals,” Hoven said about taking third in the conference. “We start right off with East Ridge in the first dual meet, which will be exciting.”