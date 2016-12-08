Wrestling: Woodbury gets a tough test early

Cedric Ramos (120 pounds), Brock Rinehart (145), Jesse DeCarlo (182) and Max Fick (285) each won by fall for the Royals. Gavin Bradley won by tech fall at 152, while Austin Braun picked up a major decision at 160. Stillwater ended up pulling out the match by winning the most decisions.

Head coach Justin Smith said it was a loss on which the Royals could build early in the season.

“It came down to some of our more seasoned and senior guys just not getting the job done,” Smith said. “They knew it, and it was a rough time for it to happen right off the bat. But it definitely gave us a list of things that we need to work on as a team, collectively, and then also individually.”

The Royals rebounded to finish fourth out of 12 teams at the Lakeville North Panther Invite. Woodbury finished fourth with 107.50 team points.

Cole West was Woodbury’s top finisher at 113 points. He wrapped up the tournament by defeating Eagan’s Andrew Wick by 7-0 decision. Last season, Wick defeated West in the Class 3A, Section 3 106-pound finals.

“That was nice to come out there and not only win, but do so in dominating fashion in not giving up a point,” Smith said about West’s championship match. “Credit to him, he went out there to create the action the entire match and not wait back and use defense instead.”

Rinehart (145) and Braun (152) both also finished in second place for Woodbury.

DeCarlo (182) and Brady Moesenthin (126) both finished third in their weight classes.

Woodbury was wrestling without six wrestlers in their starting lineup on Saturday. Smith said some of those wrestlers were competing in the junior varsity lineup, and Andrew Kraemer was out with an illness.

But two wrestlers were meeting with a Congressman on Saturday as necessary to attend a military academy after graduating high school. Smith said Gavin Bradley is looking to get into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and Andrew French wants to attend the Merchant Marine Academy. Both had Congressional interviews on Saturday.

Smith said the coaching staff had no problem giving Bradley and French time off to help position themselves for their futures.

“Absolutely we’re all about making sure they set their future down the right path,” Smith said. “So that was great they were able to do that, and hopefully the interviews went well.”