The Royals were able to find open shots from all over the offensive zone in Tuesday's season opener versus St. Paul Johnson at WHS. They led 61-26 at halftime and continued the dominant play to a 94-50 victory.

The Royals will soon face tougher opponents, but Tuesday's game was not one to overlook. They talked about the importance of having an opportunity to work on parts of their game against a live opponent.

“Especially defensively,” junior forward Michael Jones said. “We are a really good shooting team, and we can run. But we’ve really got to be strong in the paint and get some boards on defense.”

The Royals led 90-41 with six minutes remaining when they gave their varsity players a rest for the remainder of the night. Jones led Woodbury by scoring 30 points after he knocked down seven three-pointers. Senior guard Jeremiah Coddon also scored 21 points.

After watching the offense operate for the better part of 30 minutes, head coach Kent Getzlaff was happiest with the way they moved the ball in the offensive zone.

“I thought the kids really did a good job sharing the basketball,” Getzlaff said. “That’s one thing we talked about a lot, is guys can get shots whenever they want. But what we really need to do is get that second, third and fourth pass.”

The Royals got a boost in the post from having centers David Alston and Nathan Bursch in the game. Both were nursing slight injuries from the football season but were able to get playing time in the season’s first game.

“The guys have been doing a really good job taking care of their bodies, and they have been patient,” Getzlaff said. “We’re not certainly full speed. But we’re trying to really watch their minutes and go short spurts.”

The Royals will face their first big challenge of the season on Saturday when they face Chaska in the Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. Chaska was ranked No. 10 in the preseason Class 4A rankings while Woodbury was No. 7.

The Royals will see some good players with Chaska, including senior forward Myles Hanson who averaged 23.6 points per game last season.

“We’ve just got to lock down their top guys because they’ve got a couple of good guys,” Coddon said about Chaska. “It will be nice to take that challenge.”