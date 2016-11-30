Season Preview: Woodbury returns varsity wrestlers

Head coach Justin Smith said Woodbury’s inexperience will be at some of the lighter weights this season. Braun and French are among the team’s seniors in the middle and heavyweight classes that should help balance the dual meet lineup.

“We’re going to have some guys who don’t have a whole lot of match experience under their belt,” Smith said. “The back end of our lineup from 138 on, we’re going to have to rely on some seniors to pick up some of that slack.”

The Royals had a total of 37 kids on the roster after the first week of practice, but Smith hoped to convince a few more athletes to join after being cut from other Woodbury teams.

Woodbury finished with a record of 5-3 in Suburban East Conference dual meets last season. After winning a Suburban East Conference title in 2014-15, Smith said, the Royals hope to be in the mix at the top of the conference once again. Other teams that could finish in the upper part of the SEC include Forest Lake, Mounds View and Stillwater.

The Royals fell in the semifinals of the Class 3A, Section 3 team tournament last season in the semifinals to Eagan by a score of 39-25. Smith hopes to take a step this year to a section finals match.

“Last year we lost in the semifinals to Eagan, we both had won seven matches in the dual,” Smith said. “The difference was bonus points. Hopefully, this year we’ll get a chance to see someone like Hastings in the finals.”