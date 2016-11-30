Season Preview: New Woodbury coach optimistic about gymnasts

Pechmann competed as a gymnast at Roseville High School and club teams and served as an assistant coach at Breck last season.

She inherits a squad with several good gymnasts, who will look to improve upon last season’s finishes.

“I’m really excited for this team,” Pechmann said. “We’ve got some great girls here.”

Headlining the returnees are junior Emma Golden and senior Haley Lind.

Golden was 14th in the all-around at section meet with a score of 34.075. In individual events in the section meet, Golden was 10th on the bars (8.625), 16th on the balance beam (8.475), 21st in vault (8.7) and 24th in the floor exercise (8.275).

Golden, however, is coming off an injury and concussion suffered in another sport, so it may be a while before she is in top form.

Lind was 19th in the section all-around, scoring a 32.175. She also placed 20th in the vault in last year’s section meet with a score of 8.85 and was 24th on the floor (8.275).

Lind’s best events will probably be floor and vault, Pechmann said.

Sophia Bancker of the Royals was 23rd in the section all-around with a score of 29.625.

A newcomer to the Royals from a club team who should make her mark is Ella Endrizzi.

With a background in dance, senior Savannah Benning is expected to fare well on the floor exercise.

The floor exercise should be Woodbury’s top event as a team.

“I think if we really show it off we’ll really shine on floor,” Pechmann said.

Woodbury was eighth in the section meet last season with 126.45 points.

Woodbury hosts Cretin-Derham Hall in its opener on Dec. 8.

Pechmann admitted she’s unfamiliar with how the rest of the conference and section shapes up this season, but also added: “Don’t count Woodbury out.”

“So far I see a ton of potential and we’re going to have a great season,” Pechmann said.