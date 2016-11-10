Woodbury athletes ink letters of intent

Royals baseball ace Max Meyer signed to attend the University of Minnesota. Softball star Ashley Mickschl inked a contract with Augustana University. Ali Grinde will dive for Minnesota State University Moorhead and tennis standout Maura Stevenson chose the University of Mary.

Assistant principal Jason Gonnion introduced the athletes and then their respective coaches spoke on their behalf. That was followed by short speeches by the athletes, mostly thanking coaches, teammates and parents.

Ali Grinde, diving, Minnesota State University Moorhead

“I had gone just as a college visit intentionally and we were going to meet with the coach and he asked to change it to an official visit,” Grinde said. “And when I got there he said based on everything I had done that they would want me to dive there and offered me a scholarship.

“It was either Moorhead or St. Thomas,” Grinde said of her decision. “But the team was so welcoming and nice. The coaches were involved and wanted to be a part of the team, and they wanted us all together. So I really liked that aspect of it. That’s why I chose Moorhead.”

Max Meyer, baseball, University of Minnesota

“I was thinking either Minnesota or the University of Illinois-Chicago,” said Meyer. “And the big difference that I chose to come to the university was because it was close to home and they just had a lot to offer education-wise and baseball-wise.”

Meyer said the Gophers recruited him to be a two-way player, both as a pitcher and an infielder.

“It’s a big job. I’ve got to practice twice as hard,” said Meyer. “I’m just going to go there and just see what happens. I’m very excited.”

Ashley Mickschl, softball, Augustana University

“I just really looked at everything, the all-around school aspect of it, the good education, the sports and just kind of the vibe there that I got when I walked on campus. I kind of knew it was the right one,” Mickschl said of her decision to choose Augustana.

‘I narrowed mine down to about two, and it was kind of a tough choice,” said Mickschl, whose other finalist was Concordia University in St. Paul. “I kind of hung on for a few months deciding between those two, but I think Augustana is the right place for me.”

Maura Stevenson, tennis, University of Mary

Stevenson said her decision to attend the University of Mary wasn’t a tough call.

“I have a previous sibling going there, my sister plays for the team, and so they inspired me to go there,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson said she liked everything about the North Dakota university.

“Playing for the team of course, and the university is incredible,” said Stevenson. “I’m just excited for campus life and everything that’s there.”