Cross Country: Royals contend with the heat at state

"My goal was probably top-10, top-15, somewhere around there," Romain said. "I knew I could do it. As I got around one-and-a-half miles, something like that, that's when my body started to feel different."

Romain ended up finishing 47th with a time of 16 minutes, 42.6 seconds.

He collapsed after he reached the finish line due to the effects of the heat. Although he was not having his best day, Romain's goal was to push through the pain to the finish line.

"I definitely could have dropped out with how I felt," Romain said. "I was considering it, but I was like, 'No, I'm not going to do that.'"

Although Romain's state race did not go as planned, the Woodbury boys cross country team is looking forward to one more race on the schedule. The Royals plan on running at the Nike Cross Nationals Heartland Regionals on Nov. 13 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Romain said the course is suitable for personal records, and he feels he could even break 16-minutes with a day not filled with illness.

"I'm very confident I could have done great if the heat didn't get to me," Romain said.

Tiffany Holiday got her first taste of the state cross country meet in the warm conditions of Saturday's Class 2A girls race.

The Royals started the season with a meet at St. Olaf on Sept. 2, and Holiday said the weather felt almost the same on Saturday.

"It brought back memories of summer and the beginning of the year," Holiday said. "When we ran out here at the beginning of the season, this was even hotter."

Holiday finished 90th in the state race with a time of 20:21.4. She said the experience of running with the state's best athletes was enjoyable.

"It was really exciting," Holiday said. "Just to run with all of the girls from all around the state was really fun."

Holiday is a freshman this season. Now that she has one state meet in the books, she hopes to continue making appearances in the future

"I definitely can make goals from here," Holiday said.