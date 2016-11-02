Swimming and Diving: Woodbury wins final conference dual

The Royals won the dual by a score of 104-80.

It was a big day for Woodbury senior diver Meghan Miller. She won the diving event with a score of 296.65 to wrap up the Suburban East Conference season with an undefeated record. She also was able to top last year’s Class 2A diving champion on Thursday. Roseville’s Michelle Schlossmacher Smith won last year’s diving title, but on Thursday she finished second in the diving with a score of 276.30.

Gabriella Vitela picked up two wins for the Royals. She won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 21.99 seconds and also finished first in the 500 freestyle in 5:33.99. Anika Klund also won two events. She took first in the 100 backstroke (1:11.62) and the 100 butterfly (1:12.04).

Other first place finishers from Woodbury included Mara Mueller in the 200 freestyle (2:14.67) and Jessica Lu in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.63).

The Woodbury 200 medley relay team of Lindsay Lutton, Lu, Vitela and Melissa Parker also won with a time of 2:04.63.