Football: Woodbury sophomore team goes undefeated
The Woodbury sophomore football team wrapped up its season on top of the East Metro Blue Subdistrict.
The Royals defeated East Ridge 35-14 on Oct. 18 to finish with an 8-0 record and first place in the subdistrict. Woodbury led the league in both offense and defense this season. They scored 280 points on offense this season and had only allowed 85 points on defense.
Woodbury wrapped up its regular season with a 35-14 road win over East Ridge on Oct. 18. It was the first time in school history that the sophomore team finished the season undefeated. The team was coached by Dave Crislip, Greg Schmitz and Ryan Knutson as well as various varsity staff members.