Football: Woodbury sophomore team goes undefeated

Members of the Woodbury sophomore team focus on the game during an Oct. 13 contest against Mounds View. (Submitted photo)

The Royals defeated East Ridge 35-14 on Oct. 18 to finish with an 8-0 record and first place in the subdistrict. Woodbury led the league in both offense and defense this season. They scored 280 points on offense this season and had only allowed 85 points on defense.