Cheer Team: Woodbury earns bid to national championship
The Woodbury cheer team scored a bid to the National High School Cheerleading Championship with its performance at a regional competition on Saturday.
Woodbury competed at the Universal Cheerleaders Association 10,000 Lakes Regional on Saturday in two divisions: small varsity non-tumbling and game day non-tumbling. Both routines earned high enough scores to win a team bid to the national competition.
Nationals will be held at Walt Disney World this February, and the Royals will have the chance to compete against the top teams in the country.