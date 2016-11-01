Search
    Cheer Team: Woodbury earns bid to national championship

    Posted Today at 11:09 a.m.
    Pictured in the Woodbury team photo are (front row, left to right) Hillary Clark, Kim Tran, Rose Graykowski, (middle row) Presley Domke, Jackie Merten, Audrey Xiong, (back row) Etah Harris, Alesia Williams, Natalie Torbert, Emma Wenzel, Katie Johnston, Zoe Bushard, Abby Uphus, Rachel Rasmussen, Brenna Beck and Gwenny Hanson. (Submitted photo)

    The Woodbury cheer team scored a bid to the National High School Cheerleading Championship with its performance at a regional competition on Saturday.

    Woodbury competed at the Universal Cheerleaders Association 10,000 Lakes Regional on Saturday in two divisions: small varsity non-tumbling and game day non-tumbling. Both routines earned high enough scores to win a team bid to the national competition.

    Nationals will be held at Walt Disney World this February, and the Royals will have the chance to compete against the top teams in the country.

