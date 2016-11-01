Girls Tennis: Schurhamer sisters go 1-1 at state

Playing in the state girls Class 2A doubles tennis tournament Thursday at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus, the Schurhamer team won in the first round by defeating Samantha Stephenson and Sydney Stern of Wayzata, 6-4, 6-3.

The Woodbury team then lost in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-4, to the Eastview team of Mackenzie Novak and Karin Young. The Eastview team ended up finishing fourth after falling to Grace Riermann and Maggie Riermann of Mahtomedi in the third-place match on Friday.

“They played well in the first one against Wayzata, a very tricky team,” said Woodbury head coach Brandon Heath. “Against Eastview, we had our chances but couldn’t quite get it done. The Eastview is very tough. They really made us work for the points, and we just couldn’t quite get over the hump on that one.”

The losing teams in the first round go into consolation play, but the losing teams in the championship quarterfinals are eliminated.

The Schurhamer team of Mackenzie, a senior, and Delaney, a ninth-grader, finished fourth in the 2015 state tournament.

“They’re feeling pretty down but like I told them, everybody that makes it here (to state) is a good team,” Heath said. “Just to get here is an accomplishment.”