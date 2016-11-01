Cross Country: Two Raptors are headed to state

The Raptors’ team had appeared in six consecutive state competitions heading into last week’s section race. But they could not advance as a team after placing fourth as a team with a score of 121. Henry Sibley won the title with a score of 73, and Bloomington Jefferson was second with a 104.

The East Ridge boys team finished sixth as a team with 166 points.

Afterward, head coach Chad Cronin said it was tough to finish close as a team and end up on the outside of a state bid.

“We were in the mix for the top few teams for the girls, so it’s tough to be close as a team and some of the incredibly close finishes for individuals,” Cronin said in an email.

East Ridge junior Abby Witte qualified for the state meet as an individual after finishing eighth with a time of 19 minutes, 21.6 seconds.

Senior Megan Schiferl just missed the state meet by two places after she took 12th with a time of 19:36.7.

“Megan was on this team for six years and certainly left her mark on the team with a number of all-conference, state, and all state academic awards,” Cronin said.

Paige Stearns finished 20th with a time of 19:53.2.

Cronin said Schiferl, Witte and Joseph Reimann were named Academic All-State this season.

Reimann led the East Ridge boys team by placing eighth with a time of 16:29.8. He also qualified for the Class 2A state meet as an individual.

Senior Matthew Rukunga missed state qualification by a few milliseconds as he placed 14th with a time of 16:42.0. The 13th place finisher David Temte, the final state qualifier from Bloomington Kennedy, ran to a time of 16:41.8.

East Ridge sophomore Michael Kenney finished 21st with a time of 17:00.7.

Reimann and Witte will next run at the Class 2A state meet at St. Olaf College on Saturday. Cronin said they will be preparing in practice throughout the week.

“They are going to be after it by continuing their training this week up to next week’s state meet,” Cronin said.

8. Joseph Reimann, 16:29.8

14. Matthew Rukunga, 16:42.0

21. Michael Kenney, 17:00.7

54. Michael Merthan, 17:.49.4

69. Ryan Imse, 18:02.7

76. Mitch Lejcher, 18:13.2

78. Zach Getting, 18:13.8

8. Abby Witte, 19:21.6

12. Megan Schiferl, 19:36.7

20. Paige Stearns, 19:53.2

36. Mary Kenney, 20:21.3

45. Eleasha McKenzie, 20:37.6

48. Brianna Sharp, 20:42.2

58. Maria Wallace, 21:14.8