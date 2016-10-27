Joseph Romain led the Woodbury boys cross country team by taking third with a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 26.2 seconds. Freshman Tiffany Holiday will join Romain at state after she placed eighth in the girls race with a mark of 20:02.1.

The boys cross country team set a goal to qualify as a team for state this season. But the Royals fell just short after missing second place by three team points. Woodbury finished third with a team score of 91, behind second place White Bear Lake’s 88 points and first place Stillwater with 51.

Romain has now qualified as an individual for the state meet in the past three seasons. He hoped this year to be running alongside the rest of his varsity teammates.

“Whether we made it or not, I’m so proud of them,” Romain said after the race. “Every single guy was on the ground, dead. They really wanted this more than anything.”

Como Park’s Innocent Murwanashyaka cruised to a win in the boys race with a time of 15:49.2.

The senior Romain hopes to finish among the top tier of Class 2A runners in his third and final state meet.

“All-state is definitely a goal, which is top-25,” Romain said. “But I have really high expectations for myself. I’m not scared to say top-10 and push myself to make that.”

Woodbury freshman Holiday is already a veteran cross country runner in her third year on the Woodbury girls varsity team. She will get her first shot to run at state after coming as close as possible in sections last season.

“Last year, I missed going to state by one (spot),” Holiday said. “So I definitely wanted to make it a goal this year.”

Holiday had no problem reaching state qualification this year with an eighth-place section finish and a time of 20:02.1. She placed seven spots ahead of the final qualifier who was Lily Engebretsen in 15th place.

“It went really well,” Holiday said. “It was good competition, and everyone was pushing.”

Now Holiday is ready to soak in the sights at her first state competition.

“I want to make it a good experience,” she said. “Enjoy it.”

The Class 2A state meet will be held on Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Woodbury Girls Finishers

8. Tiffany Holiday, 20:02.1

28. Maggie McCarthy, 20:37.5

44. Haley Orf, 21:26.0

45. Maggie Wilson, 21:32.3

46. Anna Julius, 21:39.3

47. Kirsten Anderson, 21:40.9

48. Elizabeth, Molnau, 21:44.7

Woodbury Boys Finishers

3. Joseph Romain, 16:26.2

17. Ryan Murphy, 16:57.2

22. Grant Wittman, 17:05.9

24. Peter Michalowicz, 17:10.3

25. Aidan Browne, 17:10.4

43. Connor McMannes, 18:02.9

46. Ben Reuter, 18:17.4