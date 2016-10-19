Cross Country: Woodbury’s Romain wins Suburban East title

First of all, he misplaced his running spikes before the race. And on top of that, there was the Jersey Mike’s Subs sandwich from lunch that was still digesting in his stomach.

But that did not matter as the Royals’ senior pulled away from the rest of the pack for a conference championship.

Romain credited teammate Logan Longworth for loaning him a pair of spikes to use in the varsity race.

“I was scrambling, and he just offered me his spikes,” Romain said. “So I wore his spikes in the race instead of mine.”

Romain found himself in a battle with four other runners in the lead pack of the Suburban East Conference race. But he started his kick at about the one-kilometer mark and never looked back. Romain finished the 5-kilometer race with a time of 16 minutes, 9 seconds. Ezekiel Lelinga of Mounds View was second with a time of 16:10.

Romain said he followed advice from his coaches to take the lead if he felt good.

“The whole time I felt like I should be winning,” Romain said. “Anytime anybody tried to pass me, I just took it right back.”

Romain said he and the entire boys varsity team set personal records on Tuesday. He credited new assistant coach Jeff Burkart for helping set a training plan that has helped them peak for the most important races of the year.

“Our whole workout plan has revolved around peaking at this race and the next race,” Romain said. “It completely worked. Our top seven guys all PR’d. We killed it.”

The Royals finished fourth as a team in the conference race. Rounding out the Woodbury top-five were Ryan Murphy in 22nd place (17:02), Connor McMannes in 29th (17:10), Peter Michalowicz in 32nd (17:16) and Grant Wittman in 324th (17:17). Aidan Browne took 42nd (17:29) and Ben Reuter placed 52nd (17:47) as well for the Royals.

The Woodbury girls team was led by eighth grader Tiffany Holiday in placing 6th as a team. Holiday placed 11th overall with a time of 19:53. Rounding out the Woodbury top-five were Haley Orf in 39th (21:09), Maggie McCarthy in 42nd (21:18), Elizabeth Molnau in 51st (21:55) and Maggie Wilson in 52nd (21:56). Kirsten Anderson also placed in 55th (21:59) and Anna Julius was 60th (22:19).

East Ridge girls place fourth

The East Ridge girls cross country team ended up placing fourth behind a top-10 run by Megan Schiferl.

Schiferl placed seventh with a time of 19:42. Behind her were teammates Abby Witte in 10th (19:48), Eleasha McKenzie in 17th (20:12), Paige Stearns in 24th (20:33), Brianna Sharp in 30th (20:44), Mary Kenney in 37th (21:05) and Daniella Del Toro in 48th (21:40).

For the East Ridge boys, Joseph Reimann was eighth with a time of 16:38. Behind him were Matthew Rukunga in 18th (16:56), Michael Kenney in 41st (17:23), Ryan Imse in 56th (17:55), Adrian Marin in 60th (18:03), Zach Getting in 61st (18:05) and Luke Lemay in 64th (18:11).

Park teams finish ninth

Scott Burazin was the top-finishing Park runner as both Wolfpack teams ended up placing ninth in the conference.

Burazin took 31st in the boys race with a time of 17:16. Rounding out the Park boys varsity were Justus Robinson in 55th (17:54), Jake Diaz in 57th (17:57), Blake Pierre in 58th (18:01), Mason Michaud in 68th (18:22), Henry Fischer in 71st (18:32), and Reed Amland in 78th (18:44).

The Park girls cross country team all placed within 16 spots of each other. Sicilya Knott placed 63rd overall (22:46), followed by Kayla Brinkoetter in 70th (23:02), Annika Theuer in 73rd (23:11), Hannah Schluetter in 74th (23:11), Tori Michaud in 75th (23:19), Laurel Watters in 78th (23:44) and Ashley Jensen in 79th (23:58).