Woodbury approves co-op girls hockey team

Head coach Chris Lepper said the Royals had 20 girls on the roster for the section playoff game. A total of 13 girls were in either the eighth or ninth grade.

“We are very young, and we’re making girls play at levels they might not be ready for, physically and emotionally,” Lepper said. “The idea is to start to try and get away from having to depend on junior high kids to make up our varsity and our junior varsity.”

The South Washington County School Board approved a cooperative agreement on Thursday for the Woodbury girls hockey program starting this winter. The cooperative team will initially include two schools that did not already have girls hockey — New Life Academy and St. Croix Preparatory Academy. Math and Science Academy declined to join the cooperative team this season as it did not have any students interested in playing hockey.

At Thursday’s school board meeting, Woodbury High School Activities Director Jason Gonnion said they looked into collaborating with the Park and East Ridge, but participation rules prohibit that since those two schools field junior varsity and varsity teams.

“We feel as though we’ve asked a lot of questions and considered a lot of different options,” he said.

Gonnion said it’s a “relatively clean” co-op arrangement because new players will come from schools that did not have their own program. That means there is no need to combine coaching staffs.

The goal of the new Woodbury cooperative program is to house one full varsity and junior varsity team. Lepper hopes to have between 30 and 32 girls play hockey this winter. The team will be called the Woodbury Area Royals.

Lepper said having a program that depends on eighth and ninth graders to play varsity hockey can pose multiple problems. Competition at the varsity level can pose an injury risk to players who might not be ready. Young girls who play varsity hockey prematurely also can miss out on some development they would have otherwise received at the youth level.

The Royals have struggled to keep enough players for both a varsity and a junior varsity in recent history. Last year the Royals had 29 players for both teams. But at one point eight girls were out with injuries, leaving just 21 players.

That requires girls to play more and more during games.

“You are asking the girls to not just play three periods of hockey, but more than three periods of hockey. Or to play every other shift the whole game,” Lepper said. “So they get tired, and they can’t play to the best of their abilities because they are just exhausted.”

New Life Academy Athletic Director Kevin Kleiner said the school’s governing council has already approved the agreement for the cooperative team. The school held an informational meeting earlier this month, and he said at least two girls who have previously played youth hockey are committed to the team.

“In the past, a girl might have left after eighth grade when we didn’t have the hockey option,” Kleiner said. “Now we’re hoping they will stay. So we’re hoping over time that the number of girls we’re sending to the co-op will keep increasing.”

Cooperative girls teams are becoming more common in the Twin Cities metro area, even at large schools. High school girls cooperative programs in the metro include Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids, Hopkins/St. Louis Park and North St. Paul/Tartan.

Lepper said this trend has followed lower participation numbers at the youth level.

“The bigger problem is there is just not the same amount of girls who are playing youth hockey anymore in Woodbury to field both a varsity and a JV at the girls high school level at both Woodbury and East Ridge,” he said.

Scott Wente contributed to this story.